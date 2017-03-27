Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden slams Drexel professor
The Navy SEAL who claims to have shot Osama Bin Laden fired back at the Drexel University professor who said he wanted to "vomit or yell" when an airplane passenger gave up his seat to an armed services member. Rob O'Neill told Fox & Friends that George Ciccariello-Maher "lives in a bubble" and "he's never been in the real world."
