NA Poe Arrest Shows the War on Drugs Is Alive and Well In Philly
The last time I saw cannabis crusader NA Poe on Saturday night, he was busy attending to the details of his big pot party going down in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia. Two days later, he's trying to get together $25,000 of the $250,000 bail that's been set in a criminal case against him.
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|9 min
|CountyboyTeem
|6,361
|Marshon Lattimore & Verizon Wireless celebrate ...
|3 hr
|Verizon Wireless
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|8 hr
|HONEST Acme clerk
|5
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|9 hr
|Jeff Metzger
|14
|What Have Republicans and Trump done for you?
|Sun
|Trump is a Fraud
|1
|3 Philadelphia Principals Fired In Test Cheatin... (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Want No Contact
|3
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
