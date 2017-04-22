N.A. Poea s Pot Party Raided!Victor Fiorillo left just before cops showed up.

There were jars and jars of finer marijuana for sale at Saturday Night's NA Poe pot party, starting at $40 per eighth-ounce. On Saturday evening, hundreds of people showed up at a warehouse space in Northeast Philadelphia for one of marijuana activist N.A. Poe 's legendary pot parties known as Philly Smoke Sessions, intent on buying medical-grade marijuana, pot-infused brownies, and chocolates that will get you really, really high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.