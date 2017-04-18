Museum of the American Revolution ope...

Museum of the American Revolution opens in Philadelphia: Live updates

Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution opens Wednesday, the culmination of a lengthy process to bring the story of the Revolutionary War to a public museum. Follow along for updates throughout the day as the museum opens its doors at Third and Chestnut Streets.

