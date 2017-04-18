Man's trial to open in slaying of mother, her boyfriend
Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the trial of a man accused of having killed his mother and her boyfriend last year in the suburban Philadelphia home the three shared. The Times Herald reports that jury selection finished Friday in Montgomery County for the trial of 20-year-old Joshua Trunk of Ambler.
