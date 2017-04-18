Man fleeing police charged with killing passenger in crash, cops say

A Trenton man being pursued by Pennsylvania state troopers in Bucks County, Pa., early Friday has been charged with murder for the death of his passenger, also from Trenton, who died when the car crashed, officials said. Arthur A. Lewis, 23, of Lalor Street, is charged with third-degree murder and related charges, including driving under the influence, in the death Javairia M. Mahmood, 22, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Friday afternoon.

