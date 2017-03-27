Man driving car shot by another driver in Philadelphia
Investigators say the man was driving on Summerdale Avenue near the boulevard at about 6 a.m. Sunday when a driver in another car pulled alongside him and opened fire. The man was hit in the head and crossed several lanes of traffic on the boulevard before crashing into a fence.
