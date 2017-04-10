Man accused of beating kids, using dog shock collar on them

A married man beat and abused his two young children for years, even shocking them with an electric dog collar and jamming small blades under their nails, and fractured his wife's skull in an assault that sent her to a hospital, prosecutors said. Joseph Myhre punched, kicked, choked and otherwise abused the boy, who's now 13, and the girl, who's 11, over the past six years, authorities said.

