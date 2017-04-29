Lizdelise share new single "Tell Me" after signing to Odd Gift Records
Local outfit Lizdelise are returning to the fold after a two month tour and some time spent in NYC, where songwriters/musicians Liz De Lise and Mark Watter worked on their first joint material as a duo with a drum machine. "Tell Me" is the first release from those sessions and sees the band elevating De Lise's eclectic sound to new heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 hr
|Yodiddy
|6,855
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|10 hr
|ok buddy
|6
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|18 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|need a loan
|Sat
|Tony G
|3
|nursing home lawsuit
|Apr 28
|charles
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 28
|Lehigh U
|867
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC