Lizdelise share new single "Tell Me" after signing to Odd Gift Records

Local outfit Lizdelise are returning to the fold after a two month tour and some time spent in NYC, where songwriters/musicians Liz De Lise and Mark Watter worked on their first joint material as a duo with a drum machine. "Tell Me" is the first release from those sessions and sees the band elevating De Lise's eclectic sound to new heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.