Lizdelise share new single "Tell Me" after signing to Odd Gift Records

Local outfit Lizdelise are returning to the fold after a two month tour and some time spent in NYC, where songwriters/musicians Liz De Lise and Mark Watter worked on their first joint material as a duo with a drum machine. "Tell Me" is the first release from those sessions and sees the band elevating De Lise's eclectic sound to new heights.

