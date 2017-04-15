Klebe & Davis make kids' songs cool again with Music for Parents & Children
Parents, listen up - your days of compromising your musical faves in favor of more child-suitable material may be over, courtesy of Klebe & Davis . The local duo, which includes Matt Amadio, formerly of The Fleeting Ends , and his brother Dave, released Music for Parents & Children earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 hr
|Threestax
|5,569
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|17 hr
|Tanya Johnson-Shine
|4
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|22 hr
|teenathomas
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|King Dong
|862
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Chris
|25
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 12
|mascari lixdix
|72
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC