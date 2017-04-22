Katie Frank gets double vision in new...

Katie Frank gets double vision in new "Safety Net" video

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Katie Frank continues her return to the mic with a new video for "Safety Net." Last month the local singer/songwriter/bandleader announced plans to release her next EP All You Get From Greed later this year, sharing a pair of singles that marked a dive into a rockier, blues inspired sound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 17 min Needlefixxx 6,285
What Have Republicans and Trump done for you? 5 hr Trump is a Fraud 1
News 3 Philadelphia Principals Fired In Test Cheatin... (Jan '14) 7 hr Want No Contact 3
Trump wants wars 4 profits 10 hr Anonymous 3
Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump... 16 hr Trump called hims... 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Apr 20 Mark wirsner 866
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 12
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,510,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC