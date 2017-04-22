Katie Frank gets double vision in new "Safety Net" video
Katie Frank continues her return to the mic with a new video for "Safety Net." Last month the local singer/songwriter/bandleader announced plans to release her next EP All You Get From Greed later this year, sharing a pair of singles that marked a dive into a rockier, blues inspired sound.
