Judges Take Up Big Soda's Suit To Abolish Philadelphia's Sugar Tax

An appeals court hears arguments Wednesday on the future of Philly's landmark tax on sweetened drinks. The money is funding preschool for low-income kids, but the soda industry says it's losing jobs.

