Judge: Cosby jury can hear about quaaludes, not Spanish fly
In this April 3, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Evin Cosby writes in an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association published Wednesday, April 26, 2017, that her father "is not abusive, violent or a rapist."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|45 min
|Electricman
|6,724
|nursing home lawsuit
|9 hr
|charles
|1
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|10 hr
|ICE MAN
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Lehigh U
|867
|need a loan
|Thu
|Taylor made
|2
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|4
|Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status.
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC