Judge backs bullied charter school student

Romeo Glover, a top junior at Tacony Charter High School, poses with his parents Fatimah and Randy Glover. He quietly endured bullying for months, before being suspended after a fight, but in an emergency hearing in Common Pleas Court, the judge ordered the school to readmit Glover immediately while he awaits a hearing in April.

