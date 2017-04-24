Judge backs bullied charter school student
Romeo Glover, a top junior at Tacony Charter High School, poses with his parents Fatimah and Randy Glover. He quietly endured bullying for months, before being suspended after a fight, but in an emergency hearing in Common Pleas Court, the judge ordered the school to readmit Glover immediately while he awaits a hearing in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|24 min
|Rotten Rotties
|4,793
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|RamapoU
|852
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Wed
|xxx
|3
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Apr 5
|Christian Haub
|4
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Apr 2
|Guido
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 1
|Clown Persecutor
|11
|George Ciccariello-Maher is a moron
|Mar 30
|Retribution
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC