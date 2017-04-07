Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: J...

Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Jay Som

For our latest Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session , we were joined in the studio by Melina Duterte , the main brain behind Jay Som . The Oakland-based artist has been making music on her own for a few years, recently releasing her full-length debut on Polyvinyl, Everybody Works .

