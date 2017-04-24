Hundreds of Kids on Bikes Flood I-76
You've probably seen them popping wheelies on the Parkway or coasting down another Philly street - but yesterday afternoon, hundreds of teens on bikes took over new territory: I-76. Consignment store Jinxed Philadelphia posted footage of the highway "ride out" - as the teens refer to the mass rides - on its Instagram page yesterday.
