Holland-themed floral exhibit brings crowds to Philadelphia
The 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show, hosted by the Philadelphia Horticultural Society , was held in the Convention Center from March 11 to 19. PHS hosts a flower show annually, and this year marked the 188th show. It is the world's largest indoor event of its kind, drawing a crowd of more than a quarter of a million people.
