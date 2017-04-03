Holland-themed floral exhibit brings ...

Holland-themed floral exhibit brings crowds to Philadelphia

The 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show, hosted by the Philadelphia Horticultural Society , was held in the Convention Center from March 11 to 19. PHS hosts a flower show annually, and this year marked the 188th show. It is the world's largest indoor event of its kind, drawing a crowd of more than a quarter of a million people.

