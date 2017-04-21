Hell's Kitchen' Chef Paulie Giganti Found Dead at His Philadelphia Home
A Philadelphia chef who competed on the reality TV cooking show "Hell's Kitchen" was found dead in his home on Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer . Paulie Giganti died of an accidental drug overdose, according to the paper.
