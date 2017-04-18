Hank Lundy vs. Ricardo Lara Set For J...

Hank Lundy vs. Ricardo Lara Set For June 2 in South Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

The 33-year-old world-class lightweight makes his first start in Philadelphia in nearly eight years when he takes on Ricardo Lara, of Jalisco, Mexico, in the eight-round main event Friday evening, June 2, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. This will be Lundy's first fight at the 2300 Arena, located in his backyard, and only his seventh hometown appearance since he turned professional 11 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 19 min Rando Dude 6,068
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) 1 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 12
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 8 hr Mark wirsner 865
I hate people from India (May '11) Wed Move on out 53
Us navy armada mainline media dummies Wed Fill me in 1
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Tue Ihatemuslims2 3
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Apr 18 FreshDirect Phila... 13
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC