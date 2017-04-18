Hank Lundy vs. Ricardo Lara Set For June 2 in South Philadelphia
The 33-year-old world-class lightweight makes his first start in Philadelphia in nearly eight years when he takes on Ricardo Lara, of Jalisco, Mexico, in the eight-round main event Friday evening, June 2, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. This will be Lundy's first fight at the 2300 Arena, located in his backyard, and only his seventh hometown appearance since he turned professional 11 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
