Former Philly Chef to Plead Guilty in Child Pornography Case
Nearly two years after he was arrested by the FBI on child pornography and exploitation charges, former Philadelphia chef Alex Capasso is expected to take a plea deal. Capasso's court-appointed attorney, Teri Lodge of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, confirms that Capasso will change his plea to guilty to at least some of the charges against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|23 min
|Yodiddy
|6,008
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|7 hr
|Move on out
|53
|Us navy armada mainline media dummies
|7 hr
|Fill me in
|1
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Tue
|Ihatemuslims2
|3
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Tue
|FreshDirect Phila...
|13
|Is Russia USING Trump against US?
|Apr 17
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 16
|Mark wirsner
|864
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC