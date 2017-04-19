Former Philly Chef to Plead Guilty in...

Former Philly Chef to Plead Guilty in Child Pornography Case

7 hrs ago

Nearly two years after he was arrested by the FBI on child pornography and exploitation charges, former Philadelphia chef Alex Capasso is expected to take a plea deal. Capasso's court-appointed attorney, Teri Lodge of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, confirms that Capasso will change his plea to guilty to at least some of the charges against him.

