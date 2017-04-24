Female Montco Uber driver reported missing found dead in Philly
A 45-year-old Abington woman who was reported missing earlier this month while working as an Uber driver has been found dead in Philadelphia, police said Friday. Abington police said that it had been notified by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office that the body of Krysten Laib had been positively identified.
