Embattled DA appoints veteran cop as chief of county detectives

Under federal indictment and facing calls for his resignation, embattled District Attorney Seth Williams on Monday continued to put his stamp on the office, appointing a veteran Philadelphia police official as acting chief of county detectives. Staff Inspector Michael Cram, until recently the commanding officer of one of the city's most violent police districts, will take over the role from Claude Thomas, who left the DA's Office last week, according to a spokesman.

