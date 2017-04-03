Documentary about Philly jazz great L...

Documentary about Philly jazz great Lee Morgan takes hard look at the wife who killed him

15 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Philadelphia can count Lee Morgan as one of the many jazz legends that hailed from our city, but the circumstances of the trumpet great's death have long overshadowed those of his birth. The creator of the iconic funk-jazz favorite "The Sidewinder," Morgan's career and life were cut short at the age of 33 when his common-law wife Helen shot and killed him in the notorious Manhattan club Slug's in 1972.

