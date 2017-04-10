Deadline is here to register to vote in Pennsylvania's primaries
Voters can register by mail if postmarked by Monday, in person at a county voter registration office, or online. Information about all three modes, and a link to a blank voter registration form, is available at: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/VoterRegistrationApplication.aspx In Philadelphia, seven Democrats are seeking to replace Seth Williams as district attorney.
