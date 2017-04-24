Dawkins, Westbrook fire up NFL draft ...

Dawkins, Westbrook fire up NFL draft crowd: - If anyone from Dallas steps to this doggone podium'

13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins leads the crowd in a rendition of "Fly, Eagles, Fly" at the start of day three of the NFL Draft. Last night, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was mercilessly booed by the crowd attending the NFL draft, despite sharing the stage with former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.

