Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to run an Eagles paint scheme at Pocono
In one of the more ironic sponsorship deals this season, Washington Football Team fan Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will run a paint scheme featuring the Midnight Green. The paint scheme was designed by Axalta, which is obviously located in Philadelphia, who sponsored Jeff Gordon for years and now sponsors Earnhardt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bleeding Green Nation.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|11 min
|Yodiddy
|4,609
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|RamapoU
|852
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|22 hr
|xxx
|3
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Wed
|Christian Haub
|4
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Apr 2
|Guido
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 1
|Clown Persecutor
|11
|George Ciccariello-Maher is a moron
|Mar 30
|Retribution
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC