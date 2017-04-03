Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to run an Eagles ...

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to run an Eagles paint scheme at Pocono

Read more: Bleeding Green Nation

In one of the more ironic sponsorship deals this season, Washington Football Team fan Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will run a paint scheme featuring the Midnight Green. The paint scheme was designed by Axalta, which is obviously located in Philadelphia, who sponsored Jeff Gordon for years and now sponsors Earnhardt.

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,937

