Council pulls plug on Philadelphia's electric vehicle program in rare contested vote

In an 11 to 6 vote, City Council suspended a program that allowed electric vehicle owners create EV-only parking spots in front of the curbside electrical outlets used to recharge their cars. Neighbors complained that the program effectively allowed EV owners to buy a private in-street parking spot - while any electric car could park in the spot, only the specific EV charger's owner could use the outlet.

