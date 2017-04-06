Council pulls plug on Philadelphia's electric vehicle program in rare contested vote
In an 11 to 6 vote, City Council suspended a program that allowed electric vehicle owners create EV-only parking spots in front of the curbside electrical outlets used to recharge their cars. Neighbors complained that the program effectively allowed EV owners to buy a private in-street parking spot - while any electric car could park in the spot, only the specific EV charger's owner could use the outlet.
