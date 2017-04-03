Cosby, daughter, lawyer speak out as sex assault trial looms
In this April 3, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Evin Cosby writes in an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association published Wednesday, April 26, 2017, that her father "is not abusive, violent or a rapist."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 hr
|Kensingtioncoldcop
|6,543
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Tue
|Gayber Hood
|4
|Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status.
|Tue
|Gayber Hood
|2
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Alex
|251
|Marshon Lattimore & Verizon Wireless celebrate ...
|Mon
|Verizon Wireless
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Apr 24
|HONEST Acme clerk
|5
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Apr 24
|Jeff Metzger
|14
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC