Cosby, daughter, lawyer speak out as sex assault trial looms

12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Bill Cosby and his delegates are speaking out in select media interviews Wednesday, a month before jury selection starts in his Pennsylvania sex assault trial. Cosby tells a black news service that he is working on new material and hopes to resume his entertainment career.

