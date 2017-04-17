Chicano Batman charms with suave tunes at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert
Chicano Batman recently packed their eclectic ensemble into NPR's office for a Tiny Desk concert full of suave, smooth and spirited grooves. As per usual of the Californian four-piece, the dapper band was dressed to the nines as they performed three songs, including "Freedom Is Free," "Friendship " and "Jealousy."
