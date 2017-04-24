Bullet holes in car lead to arrest of...

Bullet holes in car lead to arrest of Philadelphia man

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Paul Johnson, Jr., of the 200 block of S. 50th Street, was arrested Thursday when he came to claim his car, which was impounded after the shooting when police found it abandoned near the scene on Ballad Lane with bullet holes in it, authorities said. The registration led back to Johnson, who was also shot in the leg on Sunday during the incident, police lieutenant Christopher Vetter said.

