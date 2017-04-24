Bill Cosby's reference to 'Spanish fl...

Bill Cosby's reference to 'Spanish fly' excluded from trial

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sex assault trial can hear his explosive deposition testimony about quaaludes but not his references to the supposed aphrodisiac Spanish fly, a judge ruled Friday. The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

