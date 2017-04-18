Authorities take pit bulls accused of killing neighbor's pet in Olney

Animal-control officers Wednesday evening took custody of four dogs in the city's Olney section accused of mauling to death a neighbor's pet on Easter Sunday. Officers from the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia and city police removed three pit bulls and a pit-bull mix from the 200 block of West Wellens Street, where they were unsecured outside their owner's house, said ACCT executive director Vincent Medley.

