Authorities take pit bulls accused of killing neighbor's pet in Olney
Animal-control officers Wednesday evening took custody of four dogs in the city's Olney section accused of mauling to death a neighbor's pet on Easter Sunday. Officers from the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia and city police removed three pit bulls and a pit-bull mix from the 200 block of West Wellens Street, where they were unsecured outside their owner's house, said ACCT executive director Vincent Medley.
