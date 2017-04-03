As violations soar, Pa. finds men drivers more distracted than women, by far
The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts reported on Friday that citations for distracted driving have increased 52 percent in Pennsylvania in the last two years. Men accounted for 70 percent of drivers cited for texting while driving, which includes sending, reading or writing a text-based message or e-mail, and from wearing or using headphones or earphones while the car is in motion.
