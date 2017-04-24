Artificial intelligence may help diag...

Artificial intelligence may help diagnose tuberculosis in remote areas

Researchers are training artificial intelligence models to identify tuberculosis on chest X-rays, which may help screening and evaluation efforts in TB-prevalent areas with limited access to radiologists, according to a new study appearing online in the journal Radiology . According to the World Health Organization, TB is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

