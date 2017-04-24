Activists, officials support bill combatting racism, discrimination
A committee of Philadelphia City Council this week approved a bill that would amend the city's anti-bias ordinance. The bill, originally introduced by Councilman Derek S. Green, will allow the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations to deliver a cease-and-desist order to organizations with records of discrimination.
