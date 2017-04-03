Accused Delilah's shooter charged wit...

Accused Delilah's shooter charged with attempted murder

14 hrs ago

The gunshots that struck a woman's truck outside Delilah's gentlemen's club may have come from the fifth-floor window of an apartment building across the street from the club, police said. MICHAEL BOREN / STAFF A New Jersey man accused of firing shots into the parking lot of Delilah's gentlemen's club in Old City last week has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses, according to court records.

