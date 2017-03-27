A designing Villanova priest and the art of the vestment
Kristin E, Holmes is a general assignment reporter in the suburbs. She has worked at the Inquirer since 1982.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 hr
|Threestax
|4,219
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Sun
|Guido
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Clown Persecutor
|11
|George Ciccariello-Maher is a moron
|Mar 30
|Retribution
|1
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|Mar 30
|Mike
|2
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Mar 29
|GHawthorne
|1
|Philadelphia police search for missing teens
|Mar 28
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC