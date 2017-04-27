7012 Woodbine Ave., Philadelphia, Pa....

7012 Woodbine Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151 | TREND images via Realty Mark Associates

You may recall that the attorney for embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams asked to fire his client because he was worried he wouldn't get paid. You can help ease that lawyer's fears by buying Williams's lovely home in Greenhill Farms, which went on the market on April 25th.

