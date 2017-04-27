7012 Woodbine Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151 | TREND images via Realty Mark Associates
You may recall that the attorney for embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams asked to fire his client because he was worried he wouldn't get paid. You can help ease that lawyer's fears by buying Williams's lovely home in Greenhill Farms, which went on the market on April 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 hr
|Henry Kholav
|6,640
|need a loan
|9 hr
|Taylor made
|2
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Tue
|Gayber Hood
|4
|Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status.
|Tue
|Gayber Hood
|2
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Apr 25
|Alex
|251
|Marshon Lattimore & Verizon Wireless celebrate ...
|Apr 24
|Verizon Wireless
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Apr 24
|HONEST Acme clerk
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC