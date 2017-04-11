444 W. Woodlawn St., Philadelphia, Pa...

444 W. Woodlawn St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144 | TREND images via BHHS Fox & Roach

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Phillymag.com

It's no secret that a trinity house is a special commodity in Philadelphia. So, we'd be lying if we told you we didn't geek out every time a new listing came across our computer screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 35 min Kensingtioncoldcop 5,064
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 20 hr Mark wirsner 859
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Mon Rubbersoul 1,033
ACME Markets CLOSING many stores Mon Dan Croce ACME XP... 1
Great Music (Jul '13) Mon afdgasfd 3
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Apr 8 Leo Addimando GRINCH 12
Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 Apr 5 xxx 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC