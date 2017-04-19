332 Fountain St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128 | TREND images via Coldwell Banker Preferred
We know, we know, we keep featuring homes for sale in Northwest Philly. But in our defense, all the stellar listings that are fresh to the market lately make it so easy - like this Germany Hill townhome that was just re-listed, is incredibly affordable and would make a great first-time home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|6 min
|NEW GUY
|5,967
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|18 hr
|IhateIndiand
|52
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|18 hr
|Ihatemuslims2
|3
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Tue
|FreshDirect Phila...
|13
|Is Russia USING Trump against US?
|Mon
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 16
|Mark wirsner
|864
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Apr 15
|Tanya Johnson-Shine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC