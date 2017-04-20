3033 Cherry Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144 | TREND images via BHHS Fox & Roach
Richard Neutra 's iconic Hassrick residence was designed back in 1958. Since then, the residence, situated on a 2.16-acre lot, has been magnificently restored by its current owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|29 min
|36chambers
|6,092
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|4 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Mark wirsner
|865
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|Wed
|Move on out
|53
|Us navy armada mainline media dummies
|Wed
|Fill me in
|1
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Tue
|Ihatemuslims2
|3
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Apr 18
|FreshDirect Phila...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC