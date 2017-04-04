228 Catharine St. #3, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 | TREND images via Zillow
Now, don't get ahead of yourself: your friends who come to visit you in this Queen Village charmer won't be given the eagle eye and asked to present ID by a guy sitting in a guard house. But this home does sit on a private courtyard tucked behind two rowhomes on Catharine Street, sealed off by a gate from the outside world.
