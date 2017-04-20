2017 NFL Draft kicks off in Philadelphia
The sky is the limit for the next wave of NFL prospects getting drafted this week. The sky is also the literal ceiling for this year's NFL draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nursing home lawsuit
|25 min
|charles
|1
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|32 min
|Kensingtioncoldcop
|6,686
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|1 hr
|ICE MAN
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Lehigh U
|867
|need a loan
|22 hr
|Taylor made
|2
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Tue
|Gayber Hood
|4
|Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status.
|Tue
|Gayber Hood
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC