1225 Montrose St., Philadelphia, Pa. ...

1225 Montrose St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 | TREND images via Zillow

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Phillymag.com

When we first laid eyes on the exterior of this trinity, one question ran through our minds, "Is that a garage next to the front door?" Yes, it is, in fact, and how cool is that? A trinity home is rare in and of itself - throw a garage into the mix, and you've definitely got something to talk about. Let's jump right into it: This trinity does maintain the traditional three-floor layout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 15 min Hamburglar 5,886
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 5 hr FreshDirect Phila... 13
Is Russia USING Trump against US? Mon PutUSA 1st 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sun Mark wirsner 864
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also Apr 15 Tanya Johnson-Shine 4
Trump the FBI,and defense contractors.. Apr 15 teenathomas 3
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Apr 12 Chris 25
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC