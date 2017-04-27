105 S. 12th St., Apt. 504, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 | Images courtesy of PhillyLiving
When you hear the phrase "penthouse unit," you know you're in for a treat - and this unit located on the top floor of Midtown Village's S.S. White Building is no exception. This apartment occupies over 3,000 square feet of space and boasts 15-foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and our personal favorite, a huge skylight that spans the entire kitchen .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|10 min
|Pl diz biz
|6,632
|need a loan
|5 hr
|Taylor made
|2
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Tue
|Gayber Hood
|4
|Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status.
|Tue
|Gayber Hood
|2
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Apr 25
|Alex
|251
|Marshon Lattimore & Verizon Wireless celebrate ...
|Apr 24
|Verizon Wireless
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Apr 24
|HONEST Acme clerk
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC