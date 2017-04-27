105 S. 12th St., Apt. 504, Philadelph...

105 S. 12th St., Apt. 504, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 | Images courtesy of PhillyLiving

13 hrs ago

When you hear the phrase "penthouse unit," you know you're in for a treat - and this unit located on the top floor of Midtown Village's S.S. White Building is no exception. This apartment occupies over 3,000 square feet of space and boasts 15-foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and our personal favorite, a huge skylight that spans the entire kitchen .

