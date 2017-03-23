Woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in man's death
A suburban Philadelphia woman has been convicted of aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter in the death of her elderly neighbor. Jurors in Montgomery County deliberated for more than 12 hours before reaching a verdict last week in the case against 35-year-old Elisabeth Floyd of East Norriton.
