Watch The Superweaks play a game of cat-and-mouse in "Glowing"
Earlier this weak , The Superweaks debuted a new video for "Glowing" off of their wonderful 2016 record Better Heavens . The video finds the locals on another adventure through the Pennsylvania wilderness, as the band chases vocalist Evan Bernard with some cans of Coors while he takes some clothed showers.
