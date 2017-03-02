Waste Not: Philadelphia's route to be...

Waste Not: Philadelphia's route to better recycling

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: PlanPhilly

Philadelphia has set a goal to become a Zero Waste city by 2035. Throughout 2017, PlanPhilly will report on ways the city is working toward that goal by looking at the opportunities found in the waste stream - from compost to cogeneration, recycling to gleaning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PlanPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 2 min MickBastard 1,032
Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED 6 hr Patrick J Burns 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites 7 hr Lisa 2
News Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import... 9 hr Chris 1
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Wed Money 240
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed Dooshy 839
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 27 UFCW 1776 9
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC