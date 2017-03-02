Waste Not: Philadelphia's route to better recycling
Philadelphia has set a goal to become a Zero Waste city by 2035. Throughout 2017, PlanPhilly will report on ways the city is working toward that goal by looking at the opportunities found in the waste stream - from compost to cogeneration, recycling to gleaning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PlanPhilly.
