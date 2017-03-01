Vice President Biden Holds Roundtable...

Vice President Biden Holds Roundtable On Gun Control In Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Following President Trump's address to a Joint Session of Congress, U.S. Senator Bob Casey released the following statement: "President Trump's first 40 days in office have been an opportunity to keep his promises to workers and middle class families across Pennsylvania. His speech tonight did not demonstrate that he will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 2 min Captaintrippyh 946
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 5 hr Money 240
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 14 hr Dooshy 839
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 27 UFCW 1776 9
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity Feb 27 Tony G 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Feb 26 oy vey 7
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC